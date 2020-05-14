Taylor’s Forecast: Warm afternoon with severe storms tonight

The warm weather is back. Temperatures this afternoon are already in the 70s and some quickly approaching 80s. This heat will help to allow more moisture into the area which will fuel storms this evening. Our farthest northeastern and eastern counties will want to stay weather aware early in the evening as storms begin to spark up and track east. All hazards will be possible tonight including tornadoes, strong wind, and hail. In the late evening and overnight hours our focus will shift out west, where showers will develop and are capable of producing strong winds and hail. These showers will have a smaller chance for turning severe however a handful of severe thunderstorms are not off the table.

Showers and storms will continue through tomorrow morning and many of us will have a wet commute. More rain is possible on Saturday, but this will be in the form of widespread rain. We will dry off on Sunday, so the weekend won’t be a total washout. Dry and warm weather will stick around through the beginning of next week, but rain returns after the midweek.