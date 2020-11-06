Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy today through the weekend

We will start in the upper 30s and 40s this morning. Another warm day is in the forecast for many. Highs will return to the low 70s with gusty winds.

Clouds will block sunshine directly over our southcentral counties and keep temperatures cooler. However out west, the sunshine will bring temperatures up to the high 70s and low 80s. This warm weather, dry conditions, and strong winds are cuase for a Red Flag Warnings out west. These conditions could cause fire dangers.

Winds will be strong as we start the weekend as well. A High Wind Warning is in effect Saturday into Sunday.

Enjoy the warm weather while you can because change is in the forecast. The front approaches Sunday into Monday. A few sprinkles are possible on Sunday, but the messiest weather looks to arrive on Monday into Tuesday.

This could come as a wintry mix, but looks to be more rain right now. Temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight, but all will be above freezing during the day. We will fall to the 40s & 50s by the middle of next week.