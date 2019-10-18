Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy with wet weather on the way

The main story today is the wind. It is definitely noticeable if you are outside today. Winds are sustained in some places over 20 mph with stronger wind gusts. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 6 tonight.

A cold front is inching its way into northwestern Kansas tonight. This will bring rain around sundown. The first of these showers could be strong to severe, however after dark only showers are expected. Showers will clear out by Saturday morning so the day will start dry.

Another front will track across the state on Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday evening. Your work week will start out dry and cool and slowly warm up back into the 70s by Wednesday.