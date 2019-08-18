Taylor’s Forecast: Warm summer heat and drier weather this week

We are tracking thunderstorms this morning across the state. That may have woken you up with the thunder, hail, and strong wind.

Many saw rain this weekend. Rainfall totals reach up to over 2 inches in Hays with locally higher amounts.

After the clouds and rain clear today we will have a sunny day, great for the pool.

The high will be in the 80s and 90s today. The south will feel rather toasty, while the north will see mild temps.

A northerly wind will bring a slight cool down tonight. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Today will begin a few days of a dry period before we begin to receive rain again around mid week.