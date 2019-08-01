Taylor’s Forecast: Warm today, rain through the weekend

We are seeing warm weather across the Sunflower State today. Northerly winds in the northwest are bringing cooler temperatures today, whereas the south is seeing temps in the triple digits.

There is a heat advisory in effect until 8PM tonight due to heat indices above 105 in the south central portion of the state. Storms are possible across the state tonight. All forms of severe weather are possible in the northwest tonight. The chance of a tornado is very slim. The main hazards will be wind and hail.

