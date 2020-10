The latest big dip in the jet stream continues, pumping chilly air into the area. There's a boundary in the region that's close by, keeping our atmosphere unsettled with clouds and it'll also bring some rain chances our way.

A sprinkle or shower can't be ruled out early this morning before the sun comes up. Freeze and frost alerts will be in effect to the north and west through 10am. Jackets will be needed this morning. Winds won't be as strong but even the slightest breeze will give the air a raw feel.