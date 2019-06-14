Taylor’s Forecast: Warmer today and more rain chances for the weekend

Highs today sit in the mid to high 80’s across the state. It will get up to 85 today in Wichita which is just a tad below normal (86). Clouds stay out today but an overcast sky is not expected.

Rain chances return in the western side of the state this evening and will be moving east. This system will reach Wichita by early Saturday morning but will be clearing out by mid morning so it should be dry for most Saturday plans. Most of Kansas is in a slight risk for severe weather for both Friday and Saturday with the biggest hazards including lightning, hail, and strong winds. Another round of showers moves through on Saturday evening.

– Taylor