Taylor’s Forecast: Weekend warm up, early work week cool down

Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low to mid 40s across the state. This is about average for this time of year. Lows will drop to below freezing and into the 20s. Expect a warm up for the days ahead. This weekend will be warm, dry, and beautiful. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s this weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, this weekend will be good to do them before a blast of cold air reaches Kansas on Monday.

A dip in temperatures means that any precipitation we get has the possibility to be snow. A slim chance of a wintry mix are possible on Monday and into Tuesday. We will dry off for Wednesday but rain chances return on Thursday.