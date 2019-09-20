Taylor’s Forecast: Wet and potentially severe weekend ahead

Say goodbye to summer… for now, because cooler fall-like weather is here. It is lightly raining in Wichita this afternoon and those clouds that coat the sky will keep temperatures cool today. Intermittent showers are likely until this evening when we could begin to see a break until the overnight hours. This rain is part of an unsettled pattern that we have stepped into as we head into a wet weekend.

A cold front will start up in northwestern Kansas tonight and slowly track southeast. A round of storms will roll through the state this afternoon ahead of the front. They will start in the Oklahoma panhandle then unzip northward. Many will see widespread rain this afternoon in the west. Then later tonight, that system will move into the Wichita metro. The cold front will have inched halfway across the state by Saturday around noon and initiate another round of rain. Saturday afternoon is the best time to see severe weather. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible with this system. Most of the rain will be moved out by Sunday afternoon except for a few lingering showers in the north.

The highs today are in the 80s but many will see a cool down to the 70s after the front moves through on Saturday and Sunday. We will stay seasonably average in the 80s for the next week.