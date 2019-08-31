Taylor’s Forecast: Wet morning, dry afternoon

We are watching showers and storms across the state this morning. They have produced a severe thunderstorm or two, but most are non-severe.

Showers will move east into the Wichita area before noon but should clear out after the lunch time hour.

The rest of the evening will be dry. Highs today are in the 80s.

Tonight we will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow most will stay dry with the exception of an isolated morning shower around the Wichita metro.

Monday and Tuesday will see warm and dry weather. A slim chance of showers as well as cooler temperatures will return on Wednesday, but then temperatures will increase to the 90s on Friday.