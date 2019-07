Our 4th of July starts with spotty storms between Central and Eastern Kansas. These will persist through the morning hours. Heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible with any of these storms and a severe storm can't be ruled out.

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for some of our Central Kansas counties through sunrise. The afternoon looks drier even though the chance of a pop up storm carries into the PM. Highs will range from the upper 80s to 90s with a mix of clouds and sun and breezy south winds.