Teachman’s Take: More pleasant temperatures and lower humidity are on the way

There’s been a dividing line across the Central High Plains today… a cold front. Winds have now started to switch out of the north which will lower the humidity and drop temperatures.

Rain chances tonight are slim for the southern portion of the state. The biggest chance for rain will be in far southern Kansas.

Tonight, clear skies in the north will allow the heat of the day to escape and lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Farther south, clouds leftover by the front will keep temperatures warmer in the mid to high 60s.

Sunshine will dominate Thursday with more comfortable temperatures.

Tomorrow afternoon, the winds will shift back to the south and temps will rise to the 90s on Friday. We will stay dry through the weekend. The next rain chance will come from a disturbance currently in the Gulf of Mexico. A high pressure system to the west of Kansas could weaken which may allow that low pressure system in the Gulf to drift closer to us. This will determine how much rain we will see early next week.

This weekend looks stellar for getting outside. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will climb by Sunday which will usher in heat indices up to 100.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman