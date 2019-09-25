Teachman’s Take: Several chances for rain ahead, severe storms possible Friday

A stalled frontal boundary that is parked over southeast Kansas has kept winds calm and cloud cover spotty today.

This boundary will bring showers and storms to south central and southeastern Kansas overnight.

Some showers may linger into the early morning hours but we will dry out for the rest of Thursday.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures tomorrow will warm to the 70s and low 80s.

Showers and storms will form along a cold front Friday afternoon.

The heat of the day will give plenty of energy to support these storms in the evening. A handful could become severe.

Storms that develop Friday evening could produce large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Showers will be spotty on Saturday. This rain could linger into the overnight. Drier weather will set in on Sunday and temperatures will feel more like summer.

A front parks over the state for the majority of next week. This means several rounds of storms. Our threat for severe storms will need to be monitored.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman