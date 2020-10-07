Teachman’s Take: Added haze this evening, summer lingers in October

Summertime in October! And today, records for the heat have been reached in Dodge City, Russell, Salina and Concordia to name a few. Wichita came within 1° of tying a record for the heat.

Stepping outside you can see a thicker haze. Our air quality is actually the poorest it has been in weeks! It is about to get worse this evening.

A wind shift is settling into northern Kansas. This will stall and retreat to the north as a warm front. Overnight lows will cool to the 40s and 50s. Wichita drops to 60°.

While today was one of the hottest days for Wichita over the next week, reaching into the lower 90s, we may see a few more 90s especially out west Thursday.

Winds will increase from the south Thursday and Friday. Relative humidity levels will drop during the afternoon out west. Given the warm temps, higher wind speeds and low relative humidity, Fire Weather Warnings will go into effect. Haze will linger.

The weekend will be dry and warm. Clouds will increase out west first ahead of the approaching strong cold front. This front could help to cleanse the atmosphere of persistent wildfire smoke. Showers and a few rumbles could make an appearance to the northwest Sunday evening. As the front works through the remainder of the state Monday, widespread showers are on the table. The track, intensity and ability to stream moisture in our direction will all be critical factors as this system arrives. I am still holding out hope for moisture, although it will not be a gully-washer of an event by any means. Once it departs, there is a slight chance rain could make a reappearance by the end of next week. Details for that chance are still a way down the road.

Once the cold front moves through by Monday, highs will drop to the 60s and 70s. Lows will be chilly primarily in the 40s although a few 30s are possible to the north. Fall will take over next week!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Delta made landfall this morning at a Category 2 storm over the Yucatan Peninsula. Winds have now dropped to 85 MPH. Travel over land took a hit to the hurricane, but now that it is over open warm Gulf waters, it will intensify back to major status.

A second landfall is expected Friday and it still appears that Louisiana will be the prime target.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman