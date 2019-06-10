Teachman’s Take: Beautiful week’s start, spotty storms Tuesday

Sunshiny skies and comfortable temperatures have guided us through our Monday. After a record-breaking cool morning in a few cases, we have warmed nicely into the 70s.

Overnight, temperatures will trend on the cooler side under a partly cloudy sky.

Unsettled skies return Tuesday as a quick-moving cold front slices across the state, triggering spotty showers and thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk is posted for the heart of the state. One or two storms during the late afternoon and early evening could produce hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but it’s extremely low.

Temperatures will stay on the pleasant side Wednesday and Thursday in the 70s for highs. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning with another shot going into Saturday morning.

Highs by Saturday will jump back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A front will line up close to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. The slightest twitch to the north could bring us into a better position for spotty showers or storms Saturday afternoon. Please keep this in mind for the Symphony in the Hills!

Our weather pattern remains active into next week with wave after wave of storms. Any rainfall will be a good thing as temperatures heat up this summer to tamper down a growing threat for drought.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman