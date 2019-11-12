Teachman’s Take: BRRR! It’s cold! The whole week won’t stay this way

Our beautiful weekend filled with widespread 70-degree temperatures has been erased by an Arctic blast! Temperatures took a tumble today into the teens and 20s for highs. It has been a struggle to battle out the intense winds from the north.

Winds have gusted at times over 50 mph over the last 24 hours as this front made its way south. The winds will keep weakening after sunset. Most of us should have significantly quieter winds no later than 10 PM this evening.

It doesn’t take much wind to make it feel so much colder. Wind chills this evening and through the overnight will be in the single digits and teens. A few places will have wind chills near 0 first thing Tuesday morning. Clouds will continue to clear early this evening.

Some temperatures are in jeopardy of being broken early Tuesday. We will be just shy of the record here in Wichita. We’re expecting 10 degrees early Tuesday morning. The record is 9 from 1911.

The winds will pick up again tomorrow, but not be nearly as intense as today. Highs won’t be as cold in the middle 30s during the afternoon.

Expect sunshine Tuesday with a sprinkle possible Wednesday farther to the northeast when a few more clouds move in. Our winds will soon switch to the south, which will aid in a warm up in the coming days.

There is another shot for sprinkles and showers over the weekend. Amounts look spotty and slim. Unfortunately, our chances for moisture will be low across the state over the next 7 to 10 days.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman