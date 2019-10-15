Teachman’s Take: Chilliest temps overnight followed by warming later this week

A cold front came through with a blast of cooler air earlier this morning. With the sunshine overhead, even with the gusty northerly winds, we were able to rebound into the 60s and nearly 70 for many spots this afternoon. This front also brought us a few raindrops before quickly sweeping through.

Winds have switched out of the north and they’re strong. These winds will weaken early tonight.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s. It won’t be nearly as cold as what we faced earlier this month, but there will be a touch of frost on your windshield in the morning.

Highs by Wednesday afternoon will be in the 60s and 70s with warmer conditions for all by Thursday.

High pressure holds strong through most of Friday. Once the winds switch around from the south, we will warm into the 70s and 80s. Where conditions are dry and the winds will be strong, a Fire Weather Watch is posted for Thursday for a few of our counties in southwest Kansas.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday night into Saturday morning.

There will be another shot for showers late on Sunday. While it’s not expected to be a washout this weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s before dipping back to the 60s early next week.

Earlier today, I took weather on the road and spoke with the first graders at Central Christian Academy in Wichita. Right now, they are studying weather in class and had many questions about tornadoes, how to stay safe and what they should take to their tornado shelter. They also took a tour of Storm Tracker 3 and the equipment we use to track storms. Thank you Central Christian Academy!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman