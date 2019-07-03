Teachman’s Take: Couple of storms around this evening, slim chance again tomorrow

We’re seeing a more unsettled pattern across the region as high pressure has moved away from us. This is why we have spotty showers and thunderstorms ongoing this evening.

A couple of disturbances will move through the viewing area in the coming days. This will continue to bring a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow.

Not everybody will see a downpour but where they do form, brief gusty winds and even small hail are possible.

July 4th will be seasonably hot and we could see an isolated storm or two. Most will stay dry which will be great for our fireworks around the Central High Plains.

A more organized system moves toward us by the weekend which will give us a better of a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Activity that does develop still looks to remain widely scattered with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This trend will last into next week with slight chance for storms on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s through Independence Day and into Friday. With a few more clouds around this weekend, we’ll be a little cooler. With some rain showers, temps will be held down just a touch, into the upper 80s. We warm by next week with afternoon readings right back into the low to mid 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman