Teachman’s Take: Even hotter this weekend, slight chance of storms

The workweek has been so quiet across the state thanks to high pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern.

As that cooler and drier weather moves eastward along with that high, another ridge is building in behind. This will start to bring more warmth and humidity our way as southerly winds prevail.

We’ll really feel it as we get into this weekend with temps surging back into the mid and upper 90s.

All of this warmth will be surging up out ahead of a cold front that skirts back in on Sunday.

This could bring some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms but these are not expected to be severe.

This boundary will cool us down just a touch for our Monday but the heat ramps up yet again as this rather stagnant pattern holds. Slim chances for rain with even more heat expected through the next 7-days. Highs will go from the mid to upper 90s to the triple digits in SW Kansas with most of the state at least feeling the century mark when you factor in the humidity. There are hints of another front by next week but it’s not looking like we’ll see a big cooldown or any substantial rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, T.J. Springer