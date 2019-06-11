Teachman’s Take: Evening strong storms, cooler and windy Wednesday

We are keeping a close eye on radar for this evening. An approaching cold front has just enough moisture with a slightly unstable atmosphere to produce a stronger storm or two.

We have a Slight Risk posted for the heart of Kansas. This is where the threat is the highest for damaging winds and large hail heading into the early overnight. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are also likely.

We will see an uptick in storm development by 7 PM. Our window for any severe storms will be limited before the cold front swings on through tonight.

Our winds will switch around overnight from the northwest. This will drop our lows into the 40s and 50s. Any rainfall should end across our viewing area shortly after midnight.

With stronger northwesterly winds on Wednesday, highs will be mild and comfortable. We will trend below the norm for this time of year as high. While a spotty sprinkle or brief shower isn’t off the table, the chances for picking up any rain are limited.

Southwest Kansas will see new storm development Wednesday night. The rest of the state will see a better chance for storms Thursday night and Friday night.

The weekend won’t be a washout. I do see showers lingering early on Saturday. An isolated storm may develop east of I-135 in the afternoon.

Sunday offers up more widespread opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Highs over the next week will shift back and forth between the 70s and 80s, depending on the timing of each round of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman