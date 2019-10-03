Teachman’s Take: Fall is here, showers set to return

Southern showers have lingered all day. This evening, raindrops will increase across the southwestern part, but dwindle closer to Wichita.

There is definitely a chill in the air overnight. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will rebound to the 60s and 70s Friday.

Our next round of showers will gear up overnight across southwest Kansas.

Tomorrow morning, widespread showers will track to the northeast throughout our area.

We’ll dry out briefly during the afternoon. However, Friday night plans may see a shower or two, especially out west.

Showers and a few rainy rumbles will persist Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, showers and storms will congeal into a line along the cold front. A storm or two could be strong.

A Marginal Risk is issued for storms on Saturday. The biggest hazards will be gusty winds and a small chance of large hail.

Sunday will be dry and cooler for most. South Central Kansas may see a shower leftover from the night before. The early part of the week will be dry and warm.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman