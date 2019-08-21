Teachman’s Take: Flash flood watch, rounds of rain expected

We are chipping away at the heat wave we’ve been faced with this week. The temperature did warm into the middle 90s here in Wichita today. Now, the clouds have crowded and showers and thunderstorms have formed.

We have a Marginal Risk posted for the majority of the state, which means that one or two thunderstorms could briefly become severe with damaging winds and large hail.

I do see the biggest threat going into Thursday morning being heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 10 AM Thursday. Rainfall amounts will generally be an inch or two in this area, but a spot or two could reach 5” of rain which could lead to flash flooding.

Temperatures under the clouds and with the rain have kept most of us in the 80s today. In areas that have seen more sunshine, we have been warmer.

Overnight temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s as rain and thunder track across the state.

Any showers and thunderstorms should taper early Thursday with another chance later in the day. Once again, heavy rain will be possible. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Another chance for storms lines up for Friday morning. Highs will trend slightly warmer in the 80s.

Over the weekend, the best bets for storms will be in central and eastern Kansas. A few could develop farther west, but the main zone for storm development will be in the eastern portion of the state.

Temperatures will start to warm before coming down by the middle of next week. Opportunities for rain will return Monday night through Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman