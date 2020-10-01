Teachman’s Take: Frosty spots overnight, dry weather persists

Sunshiny skies were a common sight throughout the Sunflower State today! A few clouds traveled on through this afternoon, but did not shield us too long from the mild sun.

We are feeling the effects of the cold front that came through over the last 24 hours. Temps trended below average.

Tonight is “see your breath” weather with a Frost Advisory in effect for many of our northern counties. Temps there will drop to near freezing under clear skies. It is a good idea to bring in any plants or flowers so they are not hit by the cold.

Friday offers up another pleasant day with mild temps mostly in the 70s. Select 80s are likely to the west.

Our next cold front and quick-moving storm system will work through the state Saturday.

Looks like the majority of the energy and moisture will be to the east of us. Clouds could linger for a good portion of the day keeping us in the 60s and lower 70s for most towns.

Sunday will be gorgeous and mild in the 60s and 70s.

Next week, winds ramp up out of the south. Temperatures will rise. We are looking at highs returning to the 80s. The northwest corner of our viewing area will be the hottest where isolated 90s are pegged to return!

Given the fact it is dry and I don’t see much in the way of moisture, any days where we heat up and have stronger winds, our grassland fire danger will be high. Something to watch.

How long will we have to wait for rain after this weekend’s pitiful attempt? Staying dry until at least October 13 at this point. That is when we have a potent cold front set to move through and “some” moisture may gather with it, but that is still many days away.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman