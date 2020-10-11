Teachman’s Take: Gusty winds usher in a fall change for the week

Soak in the warmth today because fall will make its presence known this week!

Winds are on the increase ahead of the cold front. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect tonight. As dry as it is, blowing dust is likely at the onset of the frontal passage.

As the front arrives, wind gusts between 50 and 60 MPH are possible. Goodland has had a 59 MPH wind gust so far. Yes, it has been a windy day, but you will know when that cold front comes to town because there will be a significant uptick in wind speed.

Showers are possible this evening to the northwest. There is some instability to work with in northcentral Kansas where a storm or two could pop early tonight.

Looks like the timing of the cold front for Wichita will be around our late newscast after the game, between 10:30 PM and midnight. Wichita may see a sprinkle or a brief shower, however the majority of the moisture tracks to the north of us.

Several counties to the northwest are under Frost Advisories for temps dipping into the 30s overnight as temps cool and winds weaken.

There will be a slight breeze tomorrow. Temps will drop to the 70s for highs. It will be a beautiful start to the work week.

Highs will gradually warm to the 80s with a few 90s out west by Wednesday. A stronger push of cooler air comes in Wednesday night. Highs the remainder of the work week will be in the 60s and 50s to the north. This frontal passage will come through dry. Frost advisories will be making headlines for many communities later this week.

As temps try to warm this weekend, they will be knocked down by the strongest in the series of fronts by next Sunday/Monday. We could be looking at highs in the 40s a week from Monday. This front may give us a few showers, but the moisture right now does not look like much.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman