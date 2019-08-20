Teachman’s Take: Heat blast breaks down, storms to return

Today is officially the hottest day so far this season in Wichita. Many more cities have topped out today in the triple digits as well.

Sunshine has dominated with loads of moisture in the atmosphere. This high level of humidity has given us a feels like factor upwards of 115!

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will stay in effect through this evening.

Storms have been trying to form along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. We did have a few warnings for Harper County, Oklahoma, for damaging winds and large hail. Other storms will pop up through the evening, primarily west of I-135.

This heat will be erased some as we head into tomorrow thanks to a front that will begin to progress southward. This is the same one that is helping to spark a few storms this evening into tonight.

The boundary looks to stall just enough to our north that we still surge up into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon in Wichita. Areas behind the front will be milder.

More relief will arrive on Thursday thanks to more widespread cloud cover as well as showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for many of us.

Another slim chance for shower and thunderstorm activity is in the forecast Friday that will ride into the start of the weekend.

The heat will also make a big return with highs jumping back into the low to mid 90s with the upper 90s likely in SW Kansas by late in the weekend.

