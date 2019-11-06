Teachman’s Take: Here comes the temperature tumble, rain showers track south

Areas ahead of the front had a warm, fall day while those behind the front were cooler and cloudy today.

A few showers will pass through south central Kansas tonight. The better chance for wet weather is to our south in Oklahoma. A patchy spot or two of freezing drizzle and sleet cannot be ruled out after midnight and just before dawn.

Lows overnight will range from the teens to the 30s. It will be windy from the northeast.

Clouds will clear throughout tomorrow. It will look deceptively nice outside but the northerly flow will continue making it feel like winter.

Highs will only reach the 40s.

On Friday, southerly flow will return just in time for another cold front to track through the state later this weekend.

Temperatures will rebound a little on Friday, but the warmest weather will be here on Saturday. Temperatures will drop again on Sunday.

The next big chance for rain and snow will be Monday. Temperatures will be cold enough to see snow. We will continue to monitor the separation of the warmest and coldest air to determine who will see rain and who will get the first November snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman