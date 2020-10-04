Teachman’s Take: High fire danger concerns this week, continued dry and warm

Sunshiny skies stretched across the Sunflower State today. It was a beautiful day for taking it outside and enjoying some natural A/C.

Heightened fire concerns are in play to the northwest. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for several counties to the northwest through Monday evening.

I believe this will be a common sight this week as dry conditions will prevail across the state and we will have a consistent stronger breeze in this portion of our viewing area. Conditions that enhance this risk remain ripe as the humidity will stay low.

Temperatures overnight will be crisp under a clear sky in the 40s and 50s.

We have a couple of wind shifts from the south to the north that will occur this week. One Monday night and another by Wednesday. These will both come through dry with little effect on our temperatures.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend to the 80s this week. A few 90s could get sprinkled in out west as early as Monday.

By Thursday, as winds return out of the south, they will ramp up. Strong winds will linger through the remainder of the workweek and throughout next weekend.

Dew points will rise in central and eastern Kansas next weekend along with the warmer temperatures, making it feel a touch muggy for October.

A more potent front flirts with northwest Kansas/southwest Nebraska by the end of NEXT weekend. This could bring showers and storms to that part of our viewing area.

Depending on how quickly the front tracks across the state, it could trigger more rainfall a week from Monday into Tuesday. It will be a system to watch and see how it trends the closer we get. This would be our next shot for rain around October 12/13.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman