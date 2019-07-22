Teachman’s Take: High pressure takes over bringing cooler conditions

A cold front that brought heavier rains and strong thunderstorms yesterday is now moving away from us and high pressure is settling in.

This will give us a gorgeous stretch of weather along with a much more refreshing feel in the air. We should be in the lower 90s during the latter half of July but instead, we’re expecting highs to be in the lower to mid-80s on Tuesday.

This is because our winds have turned around to the north. Northerly flow will prevail bringing in cooler and drier air leading to a start in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday.

Winds will eventually switch around to the south and this will start to bring the humidity and the heat back to the Sunflower State. High pressure will begin to move eastward and that will keep the SE wind blowing through mid-week and into Thursday.

Not only will we feel warmer temps but we could also see an isolated shower or storm as a couple of disturbances move our way. A couple of waves of upper-level energy will try to spark these up Wednesday night into Thursday and again on Friday.

Highs will be the warmest this weekend but a cold front will bring another chance of rain Sunday into Monday. This will cool us back down into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the start of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman