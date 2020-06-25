Teachman’s Take: Isolated severe storms possible into early tonight

It is a weather aware day and we have been tracking a few severe storms, capable of large hail.

Hail sizes have reached as high as 2″ to 3″ in diameter!

Damaging winds are also on the table as these storms slowly track to the south/southeast into early evening. As sundown approaches, storms will lose their punch. But, a random shower or storm may linger through the overnight.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until midnight to account for the large hail and damaging wind threats.

Storms will also be capable of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning before giving way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Temperatures will fall to the 60s through Thursday morning.

Most of Thursday will be dry. Another disturbance approaches our far northwestern towns by evening. A stronger storm is possible where damaging winds and hail take priority.

Our unsettled weather pattern will linger into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will turn up along with the winds and humidity. Highs will be in the middle 90s beginning Friday and sticking around into next week.

We have another chance for storms next Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman