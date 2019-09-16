Teachman’s Take: It’s still summer, for another full week!

Summer doesn’t want to give up just yet for us. This is the last full week of summer and it will feel every bit of it! Highs today have been well above average for this time of year. We won’t see temperatures break from this point for several days.

While we’ve been sweating in the heat lately, wintry weather is affecting parts of the country. Snowplows and chains were common sights in portions of Nevada today!

Photo courtesy, Nevada Department of Transportation

We are keeping an eye out for a brief, pop-up shower or storm for areas along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Not expecting many to see a raindrop this early in the week.

Winds have been strong today, gusting between 30 and 50 MPH! Winds will back off a touch overnight and pick back up where they left off tomorrow. This will keep the heat flowing.

High pressure is in control to our southeast. This will keep us high and dry for the next few days. Eventually, this will depart and a front will move into northern Kansas, enhancing our rain chances for later this week. Combine this with disturbed weather over the northern Gulf of Mexico and Texas shoreline, our rain chances definitely look better by week’s end as this moisture is siphoned in our direction.

Temperatures will also start their decline come Thursday. We’ll break free from the 90s and return to the 80s for most of the state.

This weekend highs will back off more to the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Next week, if models come to fruition, then the cold air that’s been building to the north will start to migrate in our direction. It could truly be our first taste of fall and not just a tease. Stay tuned!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman