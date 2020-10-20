Teachman’s Take: Misty night gives way to a brief warm up, snow still on track this weekend

Mist and drizzle will linger with a general uptick near and southeast of the Turnpike heading into the overnight. Visibility could be reduced due to the drizzle and low overcast sky. Showers have developed this evening near the Kansas/Missouri state line and this will build back to the west as the evening goes on.

Temps were held down because of the clouds. There was a big difference from Wichita to Elkhart. While Wichita hovered around 50 today, Elkhart warmed into the middle 80s!

Overnight, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible for locations southeast of the Turnpike. Oklahoma and southern Missouri may be the winners in the race for the better chance for rain. We are not expecting anything severe.

Mist and drizzle will spread west and north on Wednesday. Northwest Kansas won’t see much of this moisture at all.

Winds will begin to increase tomorrow and the temperature will rise as a warm front lifts to the north.

Thursday will be our warmest day with highs in the 80s around Wichita with a few 90s to the west. A sharp cold front will approach our northwest communities through the day. Winds will be fierce. Winds could gust Thursday into Friday between 40 and 50 MPH. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning for our central and eastern communities as the frontal boundary quickly advances.

Friday temperatures will fall back to the 40s and 50s for highs. These types of temps will stick around through Saturday.

It still looks like a wintry system is on deck Sunday into next Monday with snow possible. A lot will still need to be worked out as this system evolves between now and then, but snow is more prevalent to the north during this timeframe.

The system may end as a few snowflakes around the Wichita area Monday. The cold will seep south with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 20s and 30s.

Overnight lows to the north next Tuesday morning could dip into the single digits! A true taste of the Arctic and the coldest air so far this season is on the way. Our growing season, given our overnight temps for most of the state, could end early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman