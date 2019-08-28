Teachman’s Take: More heat, more humidity, and return of storms

Clear skies have allowed the heat to slowly return today. The humidity has been low which has made the day comfortable.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

A random shower or storm is possible in western Kansas this evening. This disturbance will track east overnight. We may see a few sprinkles or a brief shower in south central Kansas, around the Wichita Metro, tomorrow morning.

After showers move out, temperatures will warm to the 90s across the state.

A front will bring rain and cooler temperatures on Friday. Severe storms are possible on Friday. Threats include strong winds and large hail.

The rest of the holiday weekend will stay in the 80s and dry. We will slowly warm up throughout next week.

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 1 storm. It is forecasted to intensify to a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning and make landfall in eastern Florida Sunday night.

The school year is underway and today we took Storm Tracker 3 to Cessna Elementary. This is our first school visit of the year and what a great group of first graders. We talked about how we forecast all types of weather from sunshiny days like today to storms and hurricanes. They are closely monitoring the movements of Hurricane Dorian in class. They asked questions and got to check out Storm Tracker 3 and the equipment we use to watch storms. Thank you Cessna Elementary for the wonderful visit.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman