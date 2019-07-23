Teachman’s Take: More sunshine and refreshing conditions

High pressure is dominating much of the Central U.S. right now which is keeping us calm and quiet across the Sunflower State.

Not only do we have lots of sunshine but northeasterly winds have been bringing cooler and drier conditions.

This will continue through the rest of our Tuesday but winds have already begun to switch back to the SE. With that, the Summer-Like heat and humidity will start to return.

Skies will remain clear overnight which will really help our lows tumble. It’ll be another night to open up those windows with temps in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine once again but with highs rounding out in the mid to upper 80s for many of us.

SE flow will bring a little more moisture into the air on Thursday as well as warmer temps with some of us out west cracking back into the lower 90s. This warming trend continues as high pressure moves away from us with even hotter weather expected just in time for the weekend. With this dome of high-pressure exiting, we’ll open the doors to some disturbances from the west.

One of which may bring some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder to the area Wednesday night into Thursday, especially in NW Kansas. A few showers could even be seen in Central and Eastern Kansas Thursday before this wave moves out. A more organized system looks to move in by Sunday and this front will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms into the start of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman