Teachman’s Take: Multiple rounds of storms through the weekend

Temps today felt like 100 in some parts of the state as highs easily reached into the upper 90s! The hot weather won’t stick around for long. Rain through the weekend along with a cold front sagging south will create a cool down.

Tonight we will see strong to severe thunderstorms in the northwest part of our viewing area. All forms of severe weather are on the table. This activity will be spotty. This system will track eastward but stay in far northern Kansas through the overnight.

Saturday brings a bigger chance of storms across the state, especially in the Wichita area. The front stalls with abundant moisture and an incredibly unstable atmosphere overhead. This is all ideal for severe storm formation. Storms will start in the early evening hours around 5 and continue overnight.

Areas that will be impacted the most will be near the Kansas Turnpike. The position of that stalled out boundary by afternoon will be key as to where those storms fire first.

Sunday will also bring another chance of rain and strong to severe storms. Temperatures will take a hit and start to cool down.

Monday looks dry before random chances for showers and thunderstorms pop up through the rest of the week. These chances will be random and of the hit or miss nature.

Temperatures will return to the 90s by Tuesday and stay there for the rest of the work week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman