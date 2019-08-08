Teachman’s Take: Rain and shower pattern repeats itself

Rain and cloud cover are the culprits for abnormally cool temperatures today. It is not too often you see temperatures this mild in August.

Showers brought an accumulation of rainfall today from 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts.

This is not the end of the rain, however. We will continue to see storms form overnight on the Kansas/Colorado state line.

And in south central Kansas, near and south of Wichita.

The biggest hazards include flooding and wind. Another 1″ to 2″ of rain could easily fall. A few spots could gain more rain than that leading into Friday morning.

Lows tonight are in the 60s and 70s.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to today, mild for August, in the 80s. If anybody can squeeze out a 90-degree temp it will be the far southwest corner of the state.

Temperatures slowly increase throughout the week.

The weekend will not be a total washout but showers and thunderstorms will be possible. We begin to dry out early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman