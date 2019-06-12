Teachman’s Take: Rain chances return as we near the weekend

A few pop up showers have passed through southeastern Kansas, but the rest of the state has had a quiet day. There is a marginal risk for western Kansas tomorrow. Any storms that form through here have the potential of lightning, small hail, and strong winds.

On Friday the Marginal risk will span almost the whole state for the evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

The next rain chance for far western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle arrives after midnight into early Thursday morning. A high will move through central Kansas tomorrow and keep most of the clouds and rain out of the rest of the state.

Rain chances return early Friday morning over the Central part of the state.

Another round of storms fires up Friday evening and carries east through the rest of the state Friday night and Saturday morning.

Highs tomorrow will be a little warmer. Most of the state will top out in the 80s.

Temperatures will be warming up to almost 90 on Sunday but the rain chance will be increasing as well. Most of our opportunities over the next week will fall during the overnight hours.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman