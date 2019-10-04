Teachman’s Take: Rain continues and temperatures remain fall-like

Today was very rainy for many in south and north central Kansas. Temperatures ranged from low 50s to high 70s across the state.

As soon as the east gets a brief break from the rain tonight, another system will form in the west.

A line of showers will track east overnight ahead of the cold front.

Another system of showers and storms congeals tomorrow morning. The heat of the day will contribute to the instability and a handful of storms could be strong.

A sliver of our communities are included in the Marginal Risk on Saturday. Concerns will be winds and hail. The lighter green signifies a General Risk so any showers that pass through will just be the garden variety.

After the front passes, clouds and rain will clear and Saturday evening and overnight will be clear.

Spotty showers are possible Sunday morning.

Clouds will persist in the south central tonight and won’t allow the heat of the day to escape so lows will be in the 60s. Our north west neighborhoods will have clearer skies and northerly winds after a cold front passes by, so lows will be cooler in the 40s and 50s.

Highs tomorrow will be warmer ahead of the front and cooler behind it.

The cold front will drop temperatures for Sunday, but we will rebound a little on Monday. The work week will start out dry, but another chance of showers will return for Wednesday and Thursday.