Teachman’s Take: Showers and storms tonight, severe weather tomorrow

Many saw skies coated in clouds today while others enjoyed the sunshine. As a wet weekend nears, cloudy skies with potentially severe storms will be in the forecast.

Tonight, storms will initiate from a disturbance in eastern Colorado. A system will begin to bubble up in the panhandle of Oklahoma then track northeast.

They will reach Wichita by the early morning hours on Saturday. Scattered showers will linger throughout the day in South Central Kansas.

More storms will form ahead of the front in the afternoon to evening hours.

These storms have the potential to be strong to severe. There is a Slight Risk issued for severe storms tomorrow. The biggest hazards include damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. An isolated tornado chance is slim, but possible.

During your weekend plans, make sure to watch the roads for flooding. Many counties in Eastern Kansas are in a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday afternoon.

Over the next 48 hours, rainfall will be widespread, but concentrated in the eastern side of the state. Rainfall totals will average .5 inches with locally higher amounts.

Lows tonight will range from the 50s to 70s.

Rain and clouds will keep temperatures low tomorrow. Highs will range from 70s in the northwest to 90s in the south.