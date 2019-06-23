Teachman’s Take: Stalled front sparks up more severe storms

A stationary front has set up across the region and this has provided the grounds for more severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of Kansas into tonight.

Not only do we have a moist, unstable atmosphere but we have the lift provided from that boundary which will continue to give us scattered strong to severe storms throughout the rest of the night and into Sunday. As energy and instability wanes so will our storms but we can’t rule out a few stronger to severe ones early tomorrow and again late in the day.

The primary hazards will be gusty winds and hail as well as the flash flood threat. Some places could locally pick up between 4-7″ of new rainfall.

As this system moves out, high pressure will build in giving us a much more refreshing start to the workweek. Highs will be in the 80s along with much lower dew points. This ridge will keep us rather quiet through the workweek aside from a spotty sprinkle or isolated thundershower. Most of us will stay dry with mainly sunny skies Monday and partly cloudy skies into the start of next weekend. Temps will continue to warm as winds switch back around to the south bringing us right back into the low to mid 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman