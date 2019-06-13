Teachman’s Take: Storm chances look best during the overnights heading into the weekend

The winds have been stronger today from the south. This has increased our temperatures and brought our humidity levels up.

We will be keeping an eye on the skies along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Storms have been firing up this afternoon in Colorado. The disturbance responsible for this activity will track to the east through the overnight.

We have a Marginal Risk for severe storms out west. A storm or two could briefly become severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Leftover spotty showers and thunderstorms will linger into early Friday. The rest of the day looks dry, windy and warm. Highs will be warmer than today with select cities bumping near 90.

Another round of storms will develop out west by Friday evening. These will track east through the overnight and early Saturday morning.

We will repeat a similar pattern Saturday night into Sunday morning with more widespread storms across the state.

Temps will be closer to the norm Friday through Sunday. Temps may trend a touch cooler early next week and then warm by week’s end.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman