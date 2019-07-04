Teachman’s Take: Storms into tonight, more on the table for the weekend

Flooding has been a huge issue for several of our northcentral Kansas communities. Estimates over the last 24 hours indicate nearly 10″ of rain in select spots! Water will slowly recede this evening.

While there is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this evening, the majority of us will be able to get our fireworks celebrations in without a problem!

A few showers and thunderstorms will track throughout the state into the overnight. There are two spots of concern that we will keep an eye on. The first is northwestern Kansas. The primary concerns will be gusty winds and hail. A chance for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially early this evening.

The second place is northeastern Kansas. Threats will be lightning and gusty winds as well as flash flooding. Some places could pick up between 1-2″ of new rainfall with locally higher amounts.

As this system moves out, there is another quick on its heels. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will also swing warmer for folks ahead of the approaching front.

By Friday evening, this disturbance creates an unstable atmosphere for western Kansas. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase into Friday night and Saturday morning.

The next rain chance in line comes from that front on Saturday. This will bring another round of storms in the afternoon and some could be severe.

Temperatures will drop for the weekend and bounce back to mid 90s for the first part of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman