Teachman’s Take: Storms set to clear early tonight, comfortable air takes over Friday

There is a well-defined line that shows the cold front moving through the state today. Temperatures and dew points are taking a dip behind the front, making it feel quite comfortable for those on the drier side of the front.

For those on the warmer side, severe weather is possible through early evening.

This rain is expected to clear early tonight and skies will clear from the west to the east.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kay Co., Oklahoma until 10 tonight.

Tomorrow will be much drier and temperatures will stay comfortable and mild.

Warmer temperatures will return on Saturday and Sunday. This is seasonably warm for mid September.

Next week highs will be primarily in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. We won’t see another raindrop until the middle of next week, primarily for central and eastern Kansas.

A special THANK YOU to Trinity Academy for having me out for a weather talk this afternoon. They were definitely interested in hurricanes, tornadoes and Storm Tracker 3

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman