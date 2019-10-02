Teachman’s Take: Storms through tonight, cooling down for all

Storms are firing off along the front through Wichita, south central and northeastern Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds and large hail has already been produced from this system along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

A Marginal Risk, shaded in dark green, is issued for southern and eastern Kansas for storms this evening. The main hazards include strong winds flooding, and hail. There is an isolated tornado threat near I-35 from Emporia to Kansas City.

Storms will weaken into the overnight but showers will continue in southeastern and southern Kansas.

More rain and showers will form early Thursday morning. Many will have a wet commute. You might want to grab the umbrella and a jacket before heading out the door.

Even though the front will pass through Kansas, rain will still continue to the southwest Thursday night.

Lows overnight will range from 30s to the 50s across the state.

The cold front will leave us with seasonably cool temperatures. Highs tomorrow will only reach the 50s and 60s.

Many rounds of rain and cooler temperatures are possible through the first half of the weekend. We will begin to dry out and warm up to the 70s on Sunday.

Next week looks dry until Wednesday with highs trending comfortably warm in the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman