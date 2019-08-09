Teachman’s Take: Storms track north, warmer weather this weekend

The mild temperatures that we saw over the last 24 hours are making it feel more like fall than summer.

Overnight, temps will settle into the 60s and 70s with storms returning.

However, the summer weather will return this weekend. We are in the 90s tomorrow.

Temperatures will continue to increase until we reach just shy of the triple digits on Monday.

We will have to get through more showers and thunderstorms in the next several days. The first round comes overnight and concentrates on the Kansas/Colorado state line. A storm or two is possible along the KS/OK state line.

Another round forms tomorrow evening after sunset. Storms will begin in Nebraska and Colorado then move southeast into Kansas.

Most of the rain will stay in the northerly portion of Kansas.

Rain chances are slim early next week as temperatures feel more like August.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman