Teachman’s Take: Storms track through overnight, mild weather tomorrow

It has been an active day through northern and eastern Kansas. Rainfall totals have reached up to 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts.

Easterly winds will keep temperatures mild this evening for the NBC World Series and any other outdoor plans.

A few pop up showers are possible this evening. A greater chance for rain will come in the overnight hours. Hazards associated with this system will be heavy rain and potentially damaging winds.

Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler than today.

Tomorrow night will bring a small chance for isolated showers out west.

Thursday overnight into Friday, scattered thunderstorms are possible closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

The rest of the weekend brings a small chance of rain and temperatures in the 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman