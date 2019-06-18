Teachman’s Take: Strong to severe storms move through parts of Kansas

An area of low pressure along with a boundary have been working across the state and this is bringing the threat of severe weather again.

We’ve already seen numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as well as Tornado Warnings. Much of Southcentral Kansas is under a Tornado Watch until 10 PM.

Some of these may get dropped a little early as this boundary moves eastward.

Lingering showers and storms will continue to move through during the overnight hours with another wave of energy moving into Western Kansas later on tonight.

A couple of those could be on the stronger side. Primary hazards with any of these will be hail larger than quarter as well as gusty winds. An isolated tornado still can’t be ruled out. A few wraparound showers or storms are possible Wednesday with another disturbance moving in from the west by tomorrow evening.

This could pop-up an isolated storm or two. Drier air works in Thursday as high pressure builds in. This will give us a lot more sunshine and as winds switch back around to the south, temps will soar. Expect highs to be in the 80s and 90s Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. A round of storms is possible yet again for the weekend with a system moving our way.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman