Teachman’s Take: Temperatures warming up this weekend

Comfortable and dry weather today has been a nice break from the heat and humidity. Dew points were in the 40s and 50s.

Mild temperatures will stick around for Friday Football Fever!

Overnight lows will be comfortable in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow should be mostly dry, but there is a chance for an early morning sprinkle or shower from south central into eastern Kansas.

By Saturday evening, there is another limited rain risk for a shower or a rainy rumble. Once again, most locations will stay dry.

Sunday we will warm up to the low 90s. We won’t budge from the lower 90s for much of next week. There is a slight chance for a few raindrops next Wednesday that will drop our temps slightly.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman