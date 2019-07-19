Teachman’s Take: The heat again tomorrow, weekend brings relief

Sweltering heat has covered Kansas today. Many cities have reached 100 and are not getting any comfort from the warm wind blowing strong from the south.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Those strong winds will die down at night but make another appearance tomorrow.

Southerly winds are pumping in moisture to the atmosphere. That is why the dew point is high. The higher the dew point, the hotter it feels outside!

We will see another hot day tomorrow with heat indices above 105. Because of the dangerous heat, there is a Excessive Heat Warning in place for Eastern and Central Kansas through Saturday.

If you are not a fan of the heat, you are in luck. We will see a dramatic temperature drop between Saturday and Monday due to a cold front moving through Kansas.

This front will not only bring cooler temperatures but also rain. Rain begin in the northwestern corner of Kansas and then moves southeast.

The cold front will reach central Kansas in the overnight hours early Sunday morning.

Low to mid 80s will be the highs at the start of the work week which will be a welcomed sight!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman