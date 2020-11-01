Teachman’s Take: Warmer air streams into region as high pressure holds

High pressure is in control and this has given us the perfect Autumn day. We have seen sunny skies with light winds, starting off November on a great note.

While winds are coming in from the cooler northerly direction for about 2/3 of the state, we will all partake in that southerly flow by Monday.

Overnight temps will be chilly, falling back into the 30s and lower 40s to kick-start the workweek. Highs this week will be pleasant and warm thanks to a ridge of high pressure. We feel a nice warm-up Monday afternoon with readings climbing into the 60s and 70s.

Sunshine will be a common sight with dry conditions through Election Day.

It will be seasonable to begin the day and warmer by afternoon. Expect highs to climb into the 60s and 70s throughout the region.

A weak disturbance will move in by mid-week and this will amount to nothing more than a wind-shift. High pressure will take back over for the latter half of the workweek giving us lots of sunshine through Friday. It will keep us mild with highs remaining in the 70s.

Next weekend, a potent cold front will track through the area and we will be thrown back into winter. Early next week, highs will be in the 20s. With the arrival of that strong front, moisture in the form of rain and snow is possible.

Unsettled conditions are expected from November 8 through the 10th. We will fine-tune the details as we get closer because the track, timing and intensity all play critical factors. Another piece of energy a week from Tuesday could give us more wintry weather.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman