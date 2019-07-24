Teachman’s Take: Warmth begins to build back in, slim storms chances too

Below-average temperatures have created comfortable weather for the Sunflower State today. The KSN team has had great weather for the third day of their Summer Road Trip. They are ending tonight in Garden City, where the low is in the 60s.

Sunshine and dry skies have prevailed today thanks to the high pressure system in the west but more clouds will appear tomorrow.

Temperatures slowly increase throughout the week. Most of the state will see highs in the 90s tomorrow.

A shower or two is possible as a weak disturbance moves through the Plains. The best chance for a rumble of thunder and some heavier rains will be in NW Kansas but some sprinkles could linger into Thursday in the Wichita Metro and Northcentral Kansas.

Another wave of upper-level energy skirts on through Thursday night which could spark up a few showers and maybe a storm but chances do look slim for the time being.

Rain chances stay small for the rest of the week until a cold front brings the shot for more rain again on Monday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman